Wayne, Nebraska will soon have a brand new park

WAYNE, Nebraska (KCAU)– In 2015 Wayne, Nebraska officials decommissioned their lagoon to make way for a new treatment plant. That land will soon see a new life.

“You know we don’t have mountains, we don’t have beautiful landscape things like that, so we gotta create our own,” said Wes Blecke, Wayne city administrator.

18 months ago, Wayne city officials sat down to discuss the future of the old lagoon land.

“We had different discussions on what we should use this land for, now that we weren’t gonna use it for a lagoon any longer. Housing was a big deal at that time, still is, maybe a stigma on building houses on an old decommissioned lagoon. And so I think that that’s where we kinda of pivoted towards this would make great park space,” said Blecke.

“We have small parks in town, we have one big one Bressler Park, and I think it’s just nice to tie this in with our soft ball fields and the complex down here and add three more fields. which we need, we’re a growing town,” said Lowell Heggemeyer, Wayne Parks and Recreation director.

The 30 acres of land will soon be turned into…

“About a four acre lake, and then we’re doing amenities around the lake; we’ll have shower houses, restrooms of course, a bridge over the lake, a fountain, we’re gonna have 17 camper pads,” said Blecke.

“We have to build roads in here, build soccer fields, and we’re gonna build a tree farm, we’re also gonna build a new park and rec building,” said Heggemeyer.

The project is estimated to cost $18 million and be paid by various grants and sales taxes. Wes Blecke, the Wayne, Nebraska city administrator, says the new park will better the community.

“A kid can’t ride his or her bike out three, four miles outside the community. I mean they can but likely parents are gonna allow that. but this is gonna be a nice area connected to our current trail system, so it’ll be easy access to really everybody in the community,” said Blecke.

City officials also hope the new amenities will bring more visitors to wayne.

“With those 17 all full service camper pads, you got a lake to fish at, to kayak in, those types of things. I think that’ll be a big win for the city,” said Blecke.

The project is expected to be completed in either 2024 or 2025, and city officials say they will continue to add minor upgrades to the park after it’s finished.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.