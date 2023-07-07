Open in App
The Associated Press

Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’

By JERRY BEACH,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyJYp_0nIhjsI000
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, talks to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna, left, after being ejected from a baseball game during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) – ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.

Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday night after he argued with Dan Iassogna The plate umpire had just warned both benches after Wandy Peralta hit Baltimore’s Jordan Westburg with a pitch.

“A weird situation — that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time,” Hyde said. “First one up two touchdowns.”

Hyde said he wanted to ask Iassogna why he didn’t eject Peralta, who had just loaded the bases in a 14-0 game. The fifth-year skipper said he didn’t think arguing over warnings warranted ejection.

“If they were going to (issue) a warning, I just didn’t understand why they didn’t throw him out,” Hyde said. “I was just going to ask that and I got ejected for coming out for that. I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense.”

The ejection was the third of the season for Hyde, whose previous was against Milwaukee on June 7. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

