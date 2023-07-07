Open in App
WLNS

Detroit community mourns Wynter Cole Smith

By Josh Sanchez,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB6vw_0nIhgit100

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Through tears, hugs and heartache, a Lansing toddler was honored in a Detroit neighborhood after a tragic end to a several days search.

Police say 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith was abducted from her home in Lansing late Sunday
after her mother was assaulted and stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, 26-year old Rashad Trice.

On Wednesday night, nearly three days after she was taken, a federal law enforcement team found Wynter’s body in an ally on Detroit’s east side.

That’s where dozens of people gathered Thursday night for a vigil, one of several planned in honor of the toddler.

Throughout the afternoon, Detroit police officers and people who never met Wynter stopped by the makeshift memorial to pay their respects.

Cicely was one of those people, and being a mother herself, she said the idea of losing a child is unimaginable. “Even through I don’t know her, and a lot of these people out here don’t know her, she will truly be missed. She’s an angel, and this here should not have happened to her,” she said.

That sense of community grief could be felt long into the night. As if in one voice, the crowd sang, prayed and chanted together before releasing balloons. Community leaders then called for an end to domestic violence as well as justice for Wynter’s family.

Community activists like Pastor Mo, Maurice Hardwick, said the night was about sharing in the families pain.

“We let Lansing know that our hearts mourn for your baby. She’s our baby, she’s in our backyard. We love this family. We honor and respect and reverence her body, her life. We lifted it up from these ruins,” he said.

Latriece Hull grew up in the area and said watching the case come to a tragic end blocks away pushed her to join the dozens of people paying their respects.

“We are here to show our gratitude, our empathy, our sympathy to the family, to the loved ones. You, know its a tragedy to our neighborhood, and we’re here right now”, Hull said.

Wynter’s grandmother, Sharen Eddings, spoke with ABC 7 and said she was overwhelmed by the response from two communities tied together in this tragedy. “It’s like everyone turned around and they saw me and they came running and I appreciate it.”

The family is hosting a vigil in Detroit Friday night to honor Wynter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

