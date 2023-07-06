Open in App
wvpe.org

10-year-old boy dies after July 4th drowning in Nappanee

By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Bend, IN newsLocal South Bend, IN
Mix of apartments, luxury condos to go in across from Trader Joe's in South Bend
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elkhart Envirofest in Elkhart’s Island Park
Elkhart, IN20 hours ago
WVPE Photo of the Week: Bless Our Bumblebees!
Granger, IN21 hours ago
Elkhart school board hires former boss as interim superintendent
Elkhart, IN2 days ago
Elkhart mayor highlights city's work to improve neighborhoods
Elkhart, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy