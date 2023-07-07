Open in App
WMBD/WYZZ

Kuhl Happy With First PGA Tour Round at John Deere Classic Thursday

By Kurt Pegler,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGl1a_0nIhenN400

SILVIS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton’s Tommy Kuhl may have been nervous but he didn’t show it.

Kuhl birdied his first two holes on the PGA Tour and shot a 1-under 70 in the opening round of the John Deere Classic. The University of Illinois grad is a professional golf rookie playing in his first PGA Tour event after playing three pro tournaments in Canada.

Pekin’s D.A. Points also shot a 1-under 70 at the TPC at Deere Run. Sweden’s Jonas Blixt shot a 9-under 62 and has a two-shot lead after the first round.

