Kuhl Happy With First PGA Tour Round at John Deere Classic Thursday

SILVIS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton’s Tommy Kuhl may have been nervous but he didn’t show it.
Kuhl birdied his first two holes on the PGA Tour and shot a 1-under 70 in the opening round of the John Deere Classic. The University of Illinois grad is a professional golf rookie playing in his first PGA Tour event after playing three pro tournaments in Canada.
Pekin’s D.A. Points also shot a 1-under 70 at the TPC at Deere Run. Sweden’s Jonas Blixt shot a 9-under 62 and has a two-shot lead after the first round. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0