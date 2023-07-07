How Much Does Pat Sajak Earn for 'Wheel of Fortune'? Everything to Know About the Host's Salary and Net Worth

mega

In September, Pat Sajak will begin filming for his final season of Wheel of Fortune , a gig he's held since 1981.

But how much money will the star be missing out on after retirement?

Scroll down to find out TV star's net worth.

abc

Sajak's net worth is believed to be around $75 million.

In 2016, a report revealed the father-of-two, 76, was earning $15 million for every season of the game show, but since he signed a new four-year contract in 2021, his current salary is likely higher . In his most recent deal, it was revealed Sajak would also be acting as a producer, meaning he could receive extra cash from syndicated episodes.

mega

Since the series premiered, over 7,000 episodes have aired, with Sajak acting as host for nearly all of them, health conditions permitting.

Over the years, the TV personality also acted as a guest host for popular shows like Larry King Live and Live with Regis and Kelly .

It's unclear if Sajak plans to take on any new jobs when he retires , an announcement he first made last month via social media.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he tweeted on June 12. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Within a few weeks, Ryan Seacrest confirmed he would be taking over as host.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest, 48, declared. "I can say along with the rest of America , that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

mega

As OK! reported, the American Idol alum could earned around $28 million for the position.

Amid rumors of Seacrest's potential salary, it was revealed that White, 66, wanted a raise, with an insider claiming she's demanding to earn at least $7.5 million per season going forward.

"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," the source explained. "She feels like it's a statement for all women ."