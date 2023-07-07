Open in App
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one airlifted to hospital after motorcycles collide on Idaho highway

By Idaho State Police News Release,

1 day ago

On July 6, 2023, at approximately 12:04 pm, Idaho State Police responded to a fatality crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 140 in Idaho County.

A 75-year-old male from Terryville, Connecticut, driving a Honda GL1800 motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on US12. A 55-year-old male from Sidney, British Columbia, driving a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle, was traveling westbound on US12.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the rider of the Ducati made an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Department dump truck.

While traveling westbound in the eastbound lane the Ducati struck the Honda motorcycle head on.

The 55-year-old rider of the Ducati was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance. The 75-year-old rider of the Honda was pronounced deceased on scene.

Evidence indicates that helmets were in use at the time of the crash.

Traffic on US12 was blocked in both directions for approximately 4 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Next of kin has been notified. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

