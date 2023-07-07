Michael Jordan Vacations With Wife After Shading Son Marcus’ Romance With Larsa Pippen: Photos

Nothing says summer like a tropical vacation! Just a few days after Michael Jordan, 60, revealed that he disapproves of the romance between his son Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 49, he was spotted enjoying some time away with his wife, Yvette Prieto, 44. During their Lipari Islands getaway on Jul. 6, MJ kept his ensemble casual with khaki shorts and a black t-shirt. The former athlete completed his attire with a white bucket hat and round sunglasses.

While spending time outdoors with her hubby, Yvette looked stunning in a white button-up linen shirt and matching white shorts. The 44-year-old rocked the top partly unbuttoned, showing off her strapless orange bikini top. The married pair of 10 years appeared to be deep in conversation while they hung out at a local restaurant. Yvette and the 60-year-old appeared to have made this a romantic trip, as they were not accompanied by any of their family members.

As previously mentioned, Michael’s trip with his spouse comes just days after he was spotted leaving Matignon in Paris amid telling a TMZ reporter that he doesn’t approve of Larsa and Marcus dating. After the reporter asked the 32-year-old’s father if he “approves” of the relationship, MJ chuckled and simply replied, “No.” Although it is unclear how serious the NBA legend was being, Larsa and Marcus have clearly not let it phase them. The pair were spotted completely loved up via Instagram Stories on Jul. 6 in celebration of her 49th birthday.

Marcus and Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2022, only to go Instagram official by Jan. 2023. Larsa was married to the 57-year-old from 1997 until they finalized their divorce in 2021. During their marriage, the former lovebirds welcomed four kids including Scottie Jr, 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia Pippen, 14. As for Marcus, he has not yet been married and does not have children of his own.

Michael’s latest comments about Larsa and his son come just four months after the RHOM star appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to chat about the family’s dynamic. “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she said during the interview. Since their romance went official, many fans online criticized them for various reasons, including the fact that MJ and Scottie have been known to be rivals over the years. More so, people have criticized Larsa and Marcus for their 17-year age gap, notably just one year more than Michael and Yvette’s age gap.