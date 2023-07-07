Clarence W. “Bill” Gangwer: Made his mark on family, and baseball bats

RISINGSUN, Ohio — Clarence W. “Bill” Gangwer, a farmer and factory worker who for decades owned a baseball bat factory that supplied leagues across northwest Ohio, died Saturday at home in Sandusky County’s Scott Township. He was 89.

He was under hospice care for about three weeks as he dealt with congestive heart failure and kidney failure, his daughter Vickie Gangwer said.

He was still active on his Scott Township farm through the 2022 harvest. Since the late 1960s, he farmed more than 500 acres on which he grew corn, soybeans, and, occasionally, wheat. He’d earlier raised hogs as well.

“He just liked to see stuff grow,” his son Tom Gangwer said. “We worked together all my life.”

A fire in 2003 destroyed his baseball bat factory in Risingsun, a village at the eastern edge of Wood County. But the end had been approaching for years.

“Aluminum ball bats slowly put us out of business,” his son said.

Starting about 1960, when he bought the Ideal Baseball Bat factory, Mr. Gangwer fashioned wood bats for adult softball players and youth baseball players. His wife, Emma, kept the books and managed the business side of the operation.

The trademark burned into the barrel of each bat had the word, “IDEAL,” at the center, surrounded by “C.W. Gangwer & Sons” across the top and “Risingsun, Ohio” beneath.

Some leagues bought 10-15 dozen bats ahead of a season, Ms. Gangwer said, and Ideal bats also were sold at a Fostoria sporting goods store.

“My dad guaranteed any bat that was not hit on the trademark,” Ms. Gangwer said.

The factory essentially was a one-man operation, although he hired teenage helpers as needed, Ms. Gangwer said. His children pitched in too. His son recalled childhood trips to help his father cut down trees and haul out the timber that soon would be transformed into bats.

“He enjoyed baseball when he was young, and he enjoyed making something from wood,” Ms. Gangwer said. The younger Mr. Gangwer added: “His dad was an old barn builder, a carpenter. He had that working-with-wood in his blood.”

He played baseball at Risingsun High School, of which he was a 1952 graduate, and he long had his eye on the Ideal factory.

“I used to be fascinated by the ball bat factory, then operated by C.B. Cunningham,” Mr. Gangwer told The Blade’s Fred Nofziger in July, 1961. “Even as a youth I decided that if he ever put that plant up for sale I’d buy it, and that is what I did about a year ago.”

Wood for Ideal bats came from ash, oak, hickory, and hackberry, he said. In the early days of his ownership, customers included high schools in Rossford, Columbus, and Adrian, the Toledo Federation League, and armed services teams in Florida and Missouri.

The bat factory was a part-time supplement to the family income.

“He thought it would be a good business, and it was a good business for a few years,” the younger Mr. Gangwer said.

He’d worked for several years at the J.E. Baker Co. stone quarry in Millersville, Ohio. He retired in 1997 as a press operator at the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township. He’d been hired to the plant more than 30 years earlier by the Chrysler Corp.

He also owned rental properties — houses in the Risingsun and Fostoria area — which he fixed and maintained.

He was born July 30, 1933, in Kansas, Ohio, to Laura and Chance Gangwer and grew up in the country. He helped area farmers in his youth and later worked for a service station in Risingsun.

“He always tried to treat people the way he wanted to be treated back,” the younger Mr. Gangwer said. “He was a church-going person, too.”

He was a longtime member of Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, where he’d served on the board and helped with building repairs.

“He was a hard worker. He was quiet,” Ms. Gangwer said. Her husband, Dee Clay, added: “He was quiet unless he had something you needed to hear.”

He and the former Emma Agnes Hill married Oct. 17, 1954. She died in June, 2007. Their daughter Julia Gangwer died Aug. 28, 2021.

Surviving are his daughters Vickie Gangwer and Rebecca Eisenman; sons Timothy Gangwer and Thomas Gangwer; sister, Laurie Engler; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. A celebration of life funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the mortuary.

The family suggests tributes to the charity, Smile Train, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis.