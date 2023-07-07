Editorial: Defend the law

Free countries can’t tolerate blatant illegal violence and organized crime, or public trust in government evaporates. France appears to be responding appropriately to the destructive rioting in response to a police shooting.

Meanwhile, Mexico has yet to stand up to the organized crime cartels that are destroying our neighbor to the south.

France was roiled by violent protests over the shooting of a 17-year-old ethnic Arab boy by a police officer during a traffic stop. The riots were out of proportion to the crime, which was captured on video. Even the boy’s family called for calm and denied that France’s entire law enforcement system was at fault.

The violent protests left more than 5,000 vehicles burned, 1,000 buildings damaged or looted, 250 police stations or gendarmeries attacked, and more than 700 officers injured. At least 3,400 people were arrested.

In the town of L’Hay-les-Roses, the mayor and his family were nearly killed when a car set afire by rioters rammed his home while they slept. The mayorly correctly observed, “We saw the real face of the rioters, that of assassins.” He correctly said that democracy itself was under attack.

Countries like France and the United States have relatively transparent, accessible, and responsive justice systems. Ultimately, the people who are in charge must answer to the voters. But they don’t have to answer to criminals.

Having quelled the riots, the French justice system now is working overtime to bring the miscreants into court.

As many as possible are going to get jail sentences.

The only positive outcome of the five days of rage in France is that some ordinary people began to speak up against the violence. They need to stop waiting for five days of rioting and start taking their country back.

Mexico faces a similar challenge. It allows organized crime cartels to function as shadow local governments, enforcing the cartels’ laws and exacting payment for protection while running drugs into the United States.

Mexico’s freely operating drug gangs contribute to illegal immigration, robberies, and murders of those same immigrants, and a virtually uninterrupted flow of deadly and addictive drugs into the United States. And it has made Mexico a dangerous place for Americans to visit.

In Michoacan state, a cartel called Viagras exacts protection payments that has driven up the cost of everything. Worse than that, Viagras is now waging war against a rival cartel, and innocent people are dying.

Hipolito Mora, a hero of the anti-gang movement, was gunned down while standing up as a citizen against the cartels and was buried last weekend.

The United States must find ways to help Mexico gain the upper hand with organized drug criminals. The Mexican government needs to show some of the courage shown by Mr. Mora.