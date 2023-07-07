Open in App
Daily Advocate

Small dogs featured at festival

By Daily Advocate,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, OH newsLocal Greenville, OH
Darke DD offers 3rd annual Family Fun Night
Greenville, OH11 hours ago
Fair cracks down on dumping cats
Greenville, OH2 days ago
Annie Oakley Car Show is July 30
Greenville, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greenville Farm Power of the Past in Full Gear
Greenville, OH1 day ago
Franklin Community Park’s epic new playground
Franklin, OH1 day ago
Schuette shares terminal cancer survival journey in new book
Greenville, OH1 day ago
Country Concert starts with a bang
Fort Loramie, OH1 day ago
Hueston Woods undergoes renovations, gets new haiku trail
Oxford, OH2 days ago
Dogs available for adoption in Dayton
Dayton, OH4 days ago
BPL announces July events
Bradford, OH2 days ago
New Madison 4th of July Celebration Recap
New Madison, OH2 days ago
Taste of Bellefontaine set for Friday, road closures announced
Bellefontaine, OH2 days ago
Mac and Cheese Fest returns to downtown Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
This new restaurant in Sharonville is getting ready for its grand opening
Sharonville, OH2 days ago
Local man killed in motorcycle crash
Greenville, OH40 minutes ago
Weekend events around Dayton: July 7-9
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Meet adorable puppies available for adoption in Lima right now
Lima, OH3 days ago
DFD: Mysterious substance found in Mad River contained, sampled
Dayton, OH1 day ago
New brewery to open in Harrison, occupying formerly vacant building
Harrison, OH1 day ago
Lebanon Blues Festival returns: This year's focus is on 'homegrown talent'
Lebanon, OH2 days ago
PLATO'S CLOSET COMING TO GATEWAY MALL
Richmond, IN1 day ago
A&W root beer, cream soda lawsuit: How to claim your money
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Standing water strands Lima motorist
Lima, OH2 days ago
Kettering community comes together to clean up disabled veteran’s yard
Kettering, OH3 days ago
Weekend storms likely, some could be strong
Dayton, OH17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy