Open in App
WSMV

Teen, one of 7 accused in deadly shooting, arrested

By Danica Sauter,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Gas Station Employee Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect in Self-Defense
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Person found shot at East Nashville apartment complex
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Teen arrested for July 4 deadly shooting on Buena Vista Pike; 6 others still sought
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Charged with Threatening Mass Violence at Nashville School
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro police investigating homicide on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Second arrest made in connection with 2017 murder investigation
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro Police searching for possible armed and dangerous teen
Nashville, TN1 day ago
2 men shot, killed outside fast-food restaurant in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN5 hours ago
Search underway for serial armed robbery suspect, police say
Nashville, TN1 day ago
La Vergne police searching for suspect in July 4 armed robbery
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Murfreesboro Man Arrested After Agencies Team up to Stop an In-Progress Burglary in Franklin
Franklin, TN22 hours ago
Man wanted on several warrants arrested during alleged drug deal
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police searching for 3 brothers indicted in Nashville double murder
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Mom fights off armed attacker in Nashville church parking lot, suspect sought
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Search underway for man who robbed La Vergne 7-Eleven at gunpoint
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Williamson County homeowners worry about potentially armed robbers on the loose
Brentwood, TN16 hours ago
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects underway in Williamson Co.
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Mt. Juliet man
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police looking for robber who allegedly stole ‘hundreds of dollars’ from Murfreesboro store
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Metro police find missing boy who ran away from home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bellevue mother attacked while strapping child into car seat
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Four suspects in shooting death of 4-year-old set to be in court Thursday
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Suspect search shuts down interstate in Williamson County
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Tensions high at hearing for case involving 4-year-old girl’s death
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Suspects steal Good Samaritan’s car after asking for help, Franklin police say
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Community looking out for suspect in Bellevue parking lot attack
Nashville, TN1 day ago
One injured after shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy