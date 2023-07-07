Open in App
Foot fondler on the lam after targeting women at 4.5-star luxury Lake Tahoe resort

By Katherine Donlevy,

1 day ago

A foot-fondling prowler is on the loose in Lake Tahoe , police warned.

An unknown foot fetishist couldn’t contain their fancy over the holiday weekend and broke into a 4.5-star luxury Nevada resort two separate times to cradle unsuspecting women’s feet.

Two women staying at the Club Wyndham South Shore hotel in Nevada each woke up at 4:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday, respectively, to find the creep “fondling their feet,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The intruder bolted out of the resort rooms through their exterior sliding screen door after his victims awoke to the terrifying ordeal.

The two women — who were strangers to one another — both were staying on the ground floor of the resort and likely left their screen doors unlocked, cops said.

Two women staying at the Club Wyndham South Shore hotel in Nevada woke up to find the creep cradling their feet, before bolting out of their rooms.
Remarkably, the foot squeezer is still on the lam despite striking while law enforcement had deployed increased personnel for the Fourth of July.

Both the Douglas Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada State Police increased patrol personnel for the holiday weekend throughout the area, including Nevada Beach, the waterfront access point directly in front of Club Wyndham South Shore.

The foot fondler likely entered through an unlocked screen door and police have yet to identify the suspect.
Police have not released a description or sex of the pervert, and have not indicated whether they may be a local or were a guest at the luxury resort .

Officials are still investigating the bizarre invasion and are urging residents and guests staying in the popular tourist spot to lock all exterior doors at night.

Club Wyndham South Shore did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

