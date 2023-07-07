LaMelo Ball Tells Mitch Kupchak He'll Push To Win MVP Next Season

The Charlotte Hornets finally found a player that could lead them to greatness in the last 20 years when they drafted LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in 2021. Despite questions about his talent, LaMelo made an instant impact in the league.

The former All-Star signed a rookie max extension with the Hornets, the biggest contract ever handed out in team history. While signing the contract, Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak asked LaMelo about his goals this season, where the star openly expressed his desire to win MVP.

Mitch Kupchak: "Which one are you gonna get?"

LaMelo Ball: "Shooting for [NBA] First Team for sure."

Mitch Kupchak: "How about MVP?"

LaMelo Ball: "Shooting for that too."

Mitch Kupchak: "Which one are you shooting for?"

LaMelo Ball: "Shooting for them all. The main thing is winning though. If you do winning, that's what you need to shoot for."

LaMelo has struggled with injuries in his young career, playing only 36 games last season. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in those games, showing how talented he is. With a possible duo with Brandon Miller leading this team to new heights, the team and player will both hope he can stay healthy and live up to his potential.

Can LaMelo Ball Compete For An All-NBA Team?

Making the All-NBA team as a guard is challenging, given the amount of competition in those positions in the league. Over the last four seasons, only Luka Doncic has made every single All-NBA First Team as a guard. If he stays healthy, everyone knows the numbers Luka can produce which makes overlooking him impossible.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up massive numbers this season as well, so to just overcome both these players, Ball will have to average over 30 points with high rebounding and assist numbers. The good thing is that LaMelo definitely is capable of doing so.

