SAWDUST STORIES: Beautiful pool days

The time: 8:23 a.m. The place: Fairfax Pool.

Ahead of me, 600,000 gallons of water glistens in the morning sun. Though the pool doesn’t open to the public for hours, a bevy of young swimmers have already taken their places in their lanes. Their coach stands shoreside as the swimmers tilt their swim-capped ears to hear the next drill. And then, as if spurred by some silent starter pistol, they are off — a sea of arms soaring down the lanes, splashing white water into the air.

Christine Mohr, Fairfax Pool’s facilities and program supervisor, joins me on the deck.

“Ready for the tour?” she asks. I am more than ready. For the past two weeks, my family and I have been making daily pilgrimages to the pool, beating the heat as best we can by way of the high dive, the water slide, and the floating balance beam (known colloquially as the “dog bone”). Following a few days there, I began noticing the nearly indiscernible rhythms of the facility: the 15-minute interchanges of lifeguards from one chair to the next, the rounds of “cherry bomb” on the playground, the ebb and flow of the concession stand line. My pool days began blurring together, one perfect afternoon after the next.

But such perfection doesn’t just happen; it’s the result of Christine and her 80 staff members working in sync to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Christine walks me through the pool house, pointing out the manager’s office, the first-aid room, and the lifeguard’s break room — the latter of which, upon entering, feels like sacred ground.

As a former lifeguard, I remember well the high stakes that accompanied the job. As well as the quiet dignity I felt each time I donned the whistle and rescue tube and peered out toward the swimmers. During my lifeguarding days, my fellow guards and I were never responsible for more than a hundred or so swimmers at any time, though at Fairfax Pool, an average of 800 patrons dive, dog-paddle and cannonball their way into the water daily.

“Though on Tuesday,” Christine says, “we hit a new record (for this summer) of 1,600 patrons during the open swim hours of 1 to 7 p.m.” It’s a staggering number: over 2% of our city’s population.

I return to the pool at 12:45, fifteen minutes before opening. Already, a line stretches down the sidewalk toward the parking lot.

“B.J., this is Megan,” Christine says, introducing us. “Megan’s one of our four head guards. She’ll take you through opening safety check procedures.”

Clipboard in hand, 19-year-old Megan walks me through her checklist. An Eau Claire native, she just completed her sophomore year at UW-Madison, returning home for her third summer as a head guard.

“Part of our safety check is walking up the slide to make sure everything looks good,” Megan says. Suddenly we are doing just that, walking up the water slide, an act I will brag about to my children all summer long.

“Looks good,” I say once we reach the top of the slide. Megan agrees. But in addition to the slide looking good, so too does the view from this height: the powder blue pool engulfed by a thicket of pines.

After climbing down the stairs, we inspect the first-aid kits, test the diving boards (by way of a few high-flung leaps), and then make our way to the bowels of the maintenance building, where a labyrinth of pipes pump water to all the right places. Megan presses one button to send water streaming toward the play feature, then another to start the slide. By the time we return to daylight, the placid pool has given way to streams of frothy water.

“It can be hard sitting in a lifeguard chair all day,” I lament, “watching everyone else’s fun.”

“We have fun, too,” Megan assures. From 3:45-4 p.m., everyone exits the pool except for the lifeguards, who are given fifteen (much too fleeting) unencumbered minutes to cool off in the water.

Moments later, I’m introduced to 19-year-old C.J. This is his third summer at the pool, though when he’s not lifeguarding, he’s swimming competitively for UW-Oshkosh, where he’s studying mechanical engineering. C.J. and I walk toward the trash and recycle bins, which he wheels to their spots beneath the pavilion.

“What’s the best part of being a lifeguard?” I ask.

From behind his shades, C.J. pauses and surveys the pool.

“Honestly,” he says at last, “it’s the people I work with. I just love seeing how much people can grow in three months.” He credits the growth to strong mentorship and regular safety training. “I’ve had to save a few kids over the years,” C.J. says, “and it all worked out because of the tough training Christine gives us. She trains us for every scenario. If it doesn’t go well, we redo it and correct our mistakes.” Preparation is what binds them and what empowers them to fulfill their charge.

In the final minutes before the 7 p.m. closing, hints of slumber ripple across the facility. Adults lounge deeper in their lawn chairs while a few young children release unmistakable yawns. The dog bone grows dormant, and the high dive and slide no longer draw their crowds. In the day’s last gasp, the sun-kissed swimmers pull themselves up from the lip of the pool and reach for their towels, which have been drying on deck chairs, concrete and the lowermost branches of trees. Soon, the rituals will begin in reverse: the patrons will leave, the buttons will halt the streams of water, and the trash and recycling bins will be pulled to the fence. At last, the lifeguards will leave their posts, returning their rescue tubes and whistles to their proper places and begin their cleaning responsibilities before heading home for the night. Only so that it can begin again the following morning, as we immerse ourselves in the blur of beautiful days.