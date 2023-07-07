Open in App
Reuters

US unit of India's Cipla recalls six batches of inhaler

By Reuters,

1 day ago
BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla (CIPL.NS) said on Friday its U.S. unit was recalling six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol due to a "container defect".

Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

