CT Militia to host First Responders Night this weekend

By Justin Devellis,

1 day ago

The CT Militia will dedicate its first home game of the season to front line heroes at New Milford High School this Saturday night.

First responders can attend free of charge and families are half off.

Team owner Mark Siems says it is all about giving fans a great experience.

"Semi-pro is important because we have to represent the next generation coming up. We do a lot of work with the kids and youth sports because not all kids are going to play football college, but they still have the talent. They need the outlet and I think that's what's important about semi-pro -- making sure that it's here," Siems says.

There will be firetrucks and police vehicles for kids to look at and there will be a special helicopter flyover prior to kickoff.

Kids who wear their football jerseys to the game will also get in for free.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

