Open in App
fox5atlanta.com

Reward offered in Johns Creek hit-and-run case

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gwinnett County, GA newsLocal Gwinnett County, GA
Police search for suspect after off-duty Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving
Dacula, GA18 hours ago
Teens break into million-dollar Gwinnett home, throw party, leave it trashed beyond recognition: police
Grayson, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Security guard arrested on the job
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
WCSO Cold Case is investigating the 1988 murder of Elbert Starkes
Monroe, GA1 day ago
Peachtree City police activity: Cart path mischief with pellet gun, dining drama, red flag for racing
Peachtree City, GA1 day ago
$10K reward offered in deadly ‘brazen’ shooting in parking lot of Manuel's Tavern
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'Suspected' fentanyl, meth and guns found during bust in Jackson, Banks counties
Maysville, GA5 hours ago
Conyers police offers reward for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect
Conyers, GA2 days ago
Photos show men who reportedly used credit card skimmer in fraud scheme, police say
Hapeville, GA1 day ago
Dead woman found in Duluth, police need help to identify
Duluth, GA2 days ago
Arrest warrant for felony murder issued for man in Rome
Rome, GA1 day ago
Boy found walking alone in Cartersville, sheriff's office trying to identify
Cartersville, GA2 days ago
Workplace shooting in Newnan results in 1 injury, 1 arrest
Newnan, GA2 days ago
Marietta motel could boot residents in apartment bid
Marietta, GA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy