Open in App
FOX 21 Online

Child Hit By Firework Set Off In Bayfront Crowd After Duluth’s 4th Fest

By Dan Hanger,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Duluth, MN newsLocal Duluth, MN
Downtown Duluth’s 2023 Sidewalk Days Brings A Festival Atmosphere To Superior Street July 12-14
Duluth, MN1 day ago
New Summer Event Added at the DECC
Duluth, MN14 hours ago
Fatal Duluth Motorcycle-SUV Crash
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Motorcyclist, 62, dies in Duluth crash involving SUV
Duluth, MN1 day ago
The South St. Louis County Fair Kicks Off for the Weekend
Proctor, MN1 day ago
Route Changes Coming for Duluth Transit
Duluth, MN1 day ago
‘Heritage Days’ celebrations underway in Two Harbors
Two Harbors, MN21 hours ago
Plants placed in West Duluth potholes
Duluth, MN2 days ago
Blatnik Bridge Lane Closures Begin Monday
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Trampled by Turtles Preview Party at Earth Rider Brewery
Superior, WI1 day ago
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Rice Lake Road
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Duluth Airshow to host ‘Aviators & Autographs’ event
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Northern Minnesota man found dead in freezer entered on his own: Police
Biwabik, MN23 hours ago
62-year-old Duluth man killed in a road crash
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Duluth will move forward with fireworks, Fourth Fest Tuesday
Duluth, MN4 days ago
Knife Island Campground Continues Improvements
Duluth, MN3 days ago
Saint Louis County man found dead in freezer
Gilbert, MN23 hours ago
Car Drives Into Island Lake
Duluth, MN3 days ago
Seasonal Minnesota Ice Cream Shop Cone Was Bigger Than My Head
Virginia, MN1 day ago
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Historic Duluth school theater gets push to return to former glory
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Deadly Duluth area plane crash detailed in NTSB report
Duluth, MN1 day ago
DECC concerts packing in the crowds this summer
Duluth, MN2 days ago
Washburn County Charges Rice Lake Man With Felony Offense
Rice Lake, WI1 day ago
Wisconsinites line Belknap for Superior’s Independence Day Parade
Superior, WI3 days ago
Shop on the Corner in Cloquet now open, showcasing 45 vendors
Cloquet, MN1 day ago
Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ to start Wednesday
Duluth, MN3 days ago
Police say MN man found dead in freezer was hiding from law
Biwabik, MN1 day ago
How Often Should You Replace Motorcycle Tires?
Duluth, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy