North Posey’s Erin Hoehn earns First Team All-American

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Erin Hoehn was named to First Team All-American by Max Preps after a stellar senior softball season.

Hoehn credits some of her talent to the competition in Southwestern Indiana.

“The talent I get to play against makes me better, and our whole team better because we have a challenge every week,” said Hoehn.

North Posey Head Coach, Gary Gentil, said that a player of her caliber has left a significant impact on the program’s future.

“They’ve put our program on a whole new level. We have a lot of youth that are excited whenever they’re around. When they come out, our camps are always packed,” said Gentil.

Hoehn will continue her career at the University of Michigan next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).