Open in App
WEHT/WTVW

North Posey’s Erin Hoehn earns First Team All-American

By Collin Davies,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNiX3_0nIhSCgn00

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Erin Hoehn was named to First Team All-American by Max Preps after a stellar senior softball season.

Hoehn credits some of her talent to the competition in Southwestern Indiana.

“The talent I get to play against makes me better, and our whole team better because we have a challenge every week,” said Hoehn.

North Posey Head Coach, Gary Gentil, said that a player of her caliber has left a significant impact on the program’s future.

“They’ve put our program on a whole new level. We have a lot of youth that are excited whenever they’re around. When they come out, our camps are always packed,” said Gentil.

Hoehn will continue her career at the University of Michigan next year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aces great Balentine returning to UE
Evansville, IN19 hours ago
Women’s Hospital Classic field set with some big names
Henderson, KY14 hours ago
Evansville martial artist going for highest belt rank
Evansville, IN32 minutes ago
Roosevelt Jones promoted to Purple Aces assistant coach
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Nationwide rule change coming to high school baseball
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Evansville Otters strike down Windy City Thunderbolts, 9-5
Evansville, IN12 hours ago
Great Lakes National Softball Championships return to Evansville
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Henderson Flash rout Bowling Green Pistons 22-4.
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Little League Intermediate Tournament Begins Today in Jasper
Jasper, IN2 days ago
Metallica cover band to perform in Owensboro Friday
Owensboro, KY20 hours ago
Evansville veteran celebrates 107th birthday
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville school system begins book restrictions and removal
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Wesselman Woods is closing early July 5
Henderson, KY2 days ago
New ranking sorts cities into Hogwarts Houses
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Cannabis billboard alongside I-64 in Indiana
Grayville, IL22 hours ago
Coomes, Smith Graduate Pharmacy Program
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Oakland City University receives money from Welborn Baptist Foundation
Oakland City, IN1 day ago
$500,000 awarded to Kentucky riverports
Henderson, KY2 days ago
KY Singer-Songwriter Signs Nashville Record Deal with Timbaland
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
U.S. Army Of Engineers Sending Out Warning
Evansville, IN2 days ago
A look at the events for the weekend of July 8-9, 2023
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Free backpack and school supply giveaway happening in Evansville
Evansville, IN19 hours ago
Following Her Own Lead
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Evansville African American Museum receives $25,000 in expansion project
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts Rooster Booster breakfast
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Southwest IN open houses scheduled for laid off workers
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Vincennes starts to prep for solar eclipse
Vincennes, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy