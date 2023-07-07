COLUMBUS—The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today announced it is increasing the grants employers can use to help get injured workers back to work as soon and as safely as possible.

Transitional Work Grants (TWG) are based on the employer’s number of employees and now range from $3,700–$8,200.

“Transitional work programs are designed to help injured workers safely remain on the job,” said BWC Administrator/CEO John Logue. “This program helps workers and saves employers resources when it comes to lost production, hiring and claims costs.”

The increase in reimbursement is based on the new rate for functional job analysis, which is an essential tool employers use for their TWG plans.

Effective July 1, the reimbursement rate will increase from $200–$350 per job analysis.

Employers are still being reimbursed at 100 percent up to their approved grant maximum and they may re-apply for a new grant every five years.

Employers with a transitional work plan actively participate in the recovery and return to work of their employees. Injured employees can resume their work functions with minimal time off, and employers are better prepared to place an injured employee in a job or given work tasks consistent with any medical or physical restrictions.

To learn more, visit Transitional Work Programs on BWC’s website.

or email questions to TWSupport@bwc.state.oh.us.

The post BWC’s transitional work program increases grant money for employers appeared first on The Tribune .