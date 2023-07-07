Open in App
AP Week in Pictures: North America

1 day ago
Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company, sits blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice, as pink smoke is fanned by Jodie Evans, left, co-founder of protest group CODEPINK, before they were detained for blocking the entrance of the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after first burning a replica of the Bill of Rights in protest of the Justice Department’s prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

