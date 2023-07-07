Former Crofton police officers hold community meeting

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Dozens gathered at the Pulley Museum in Crofton for a public safety town hall meeting, it was scheduled before the contracts of the town’s two police officers were not removed.

Former Police Chief John Carter and Sgt. Aubrey Miller addressed the crowd and took questions during the more than 2-hour meeting. Neither Mayor Robert Evans nor Crofton City Council members attended Thursday night’s session.

According to meeting minutes, the city council recently tabled an agenda item regarding the renewal of the two police contracts. Thursday night Carter told KCAU 9 that the shake-up in the police department was racially motivated.

“He has said nothing about us not doing a good job or that we haven’t performed the way that the community expects but because the two officers being of negro descent is too much for the city to handle, it’s just too dark at the top in the police department was his very first sentiment he expressed that he was going to get rid of us. From his very first day in office, his intent was to get rid of us. He’s been at this since January,” Carter said.

Carter confirmed that he has filed recall forms against Evans and councilmember Larry Peitz.

Additionally, the Knox County Clerk has verified that a successful recall election has been filed opposing Crofton councilmember James Murphy. Community members KCAU 9 spoke with said they did not hear residents say they had a problem with Carter and Miller.

“Overall, everybody likes them. It’s just been, I mean, even the weirdness and the hatred and all that’s been a couple of people. Overall, people are receptive. They like the officers, they like everything going on, but it’s just been kind of getting crazy, since the mayor’s come into office,” Carissa & Jay Christensen, Crofton residents

The Crofton City Council is scheduled to meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. inside the city auditorium.

