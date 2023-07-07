Open in App
KCAU 9 News

Former Crofton police officers hold community meeting

By Laigha AndersonJohnathan Mack,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4iqP_0nIhQ0Fk00

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Dozens gathered at the Pulley Museum in Crofton for a public safety town hall meeting, it was scheduled before the contracts of the town’s two police officers were not removed.

Former Police Chief John Carter and Sgt. Aubrey Miller addressed the crowd and took questions during the more than 2-hour meeting. Neither Mayor Robert Evans nor Crofton City Council members attended Thursday night’s session.

According to meeting minutes, the city council recently tabled an agenda item regarding the renewal of the two police contracts. Thursday night Carter told KCAU 9 that the shake-up in the police department was racially motivated.

“He has said nothing about us not doing a good job or that we haven’t performed the way that the community expects but because the two officers being of negro descent is too much for the city to handle, it’s just too dark at the top in the police department was his very first sentiment he expressed that he was going to get rid of us. From his very first day in office, his intent was to get rid of us. He’s been at this since January,” Carter said.

Iowa State Patrol trooper catches 3 extreme speeders in 1 day

Carter confirmed that he has filed recall forms against Evans and councilmember Larry Peitz.
Additionally, the Knox County Clerk has verified that a successful recall election has been filed opposing Crofton councilmember James Murphy. Community members KCAU 9 spoke with said they did not hear residents say they had a problem with Carter and Miller.

“Overall, everybody likes them. It’s just been, I mean, even the weirdness and the hatred and all that’s been a couple of people. Overall, people are receptive. They like the officers, they like everything going on, but it’s just been kind of getting crazy, since the mayor’s come into office,” Carissa & Jay Christensen, Crofton residents

The Crofton City Council is scheduled to meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. inside the city auditorium.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Crofton, NE newsLocal Crofton, NE
Crofton council member faces recall, mayor and council member recall petitions filed
Crofton, NE4 days ago
Wayne, Nebraska will soon have a brand new park
Wayne, NE1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mission Health confirms closure of Countryside Health Center
Sioux City, IA17 hours ago
Sioux City rehabilitation facility to close
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Sioux City pools closed Friday, other events affected
Sioux City, IA23 hours ago
South Sioux City Senior Center to reopen next week
South Sioux City, NE11 hours ago
Norfolk mother accused of performing, concealing abortion pleads guilty to three counts
Norfolk, NE21 hours ago
Sioux City Public Museum to offer free walking tours of Peirce Mansion, Jackson Street
Sioux City, IA20 hours ago
The tradition behind a small South Dakota town’s hub
Wagner, SD21 hours ago
Animal Abandonment up, says Adoption and Rescue Center
Sioux City, IA15 hours ago
Kellyanne Conway coming to NE GOP event in Norfolk
Norfolk, NE23 hours ago
Goal reached to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Strays of the Day: Meet Violet and Vivian
Sioux City, IA21 hours ago
Wayne prepares for 43rd annual chicken chicken show
Wayne, NE1 day ago
Sioux City projects win federal grant
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Grocery Stores Anchor South Dakota Communities
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Ronan
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Beresford man arrested for fireworks-related aggravated assault
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Marijuana dispensary owners talk business growth
North Sioux City, SD2 days ago
New owner of Yankton mall has local vision
Yankton, SD3 days ago
Norfolk man arrested following late night traffic stop
Norfolk, NE1 day ago
Rain doesn’t slow Wayne Chicken Show
Wayne, NE11 hours ago
Norfolk man arrested following DUI related accident
Norfolk, NE2 days ago
Sioux City Explorers transfer John Nogowski’s contract to Acereros de Monclova of Mexican League
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Original Pipeline coming to Norfolk
Norfolk, NE1 day ago
Do “Red skies in the morning” really mean storms are on the way?
Sioux City, IA16 hours ago
Sports Spotlight: Western Iowa Tech gearing up for first-ever season of sports
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
X’s game with Cleburne postponed due to weather, now a doubleheader Saturday evening
Sioux City, IA17 hours ago
Sioux City Explorers win both games of doubleheader, sweep Winnipeg
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Local high school playoff softball highlights and scores (7-5-23)
Sioux City, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy