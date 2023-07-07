Open in App
What is SLC Superintendent doing to address District’s needs?

By Megan Pickett,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Gtam_0nIhPnBl00

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Salt Lake City School District Superintendent talks about her first day on the job, as well as her plans to meet the district’s needs.

Dr. Elizabeth Grant, the new superintendent of the SLC school district, visited classrooms at North Star Elementary for their summer program.

“What’s fun is just to watch the students so engaged with each other and with the teachers and with the projects that they’re doing,” Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Grant previously worked as an elementary school principal, as well as overseeing public schools and school programs in the US Department of Education.

“I think what’s most important is always teaching and learning. So that’s what we’re about. We’re focused on what’s in the classroom,” Dr. Grant said. “I’m excited about what’s ahead…I mean this district has so much possibility I think we are going to lead the state in student growth. I think we’re going to lead in opportunity and equity and student accomplishment. I believe this is going to be the preferred place to work for talented teachers and leaders.”

According to Dr. Grant, education sits in the middle of community and political currents and is made to help children sort out their values, and what matters to them. She said it also means they need to address how children communicate.

“I think the remedy for uncivil discourse is more conversation.”

There were also reported concerns from parents about a drop in enrollment, as well as the effects on schools from the pandemic, and Dr. Grant said she has plans to face them.

She also said that social-emotional learning is going to be part of the equation. “We’re coming out of the pandemic. None of us has quite reckoned with the cost of what that means for us. But it’s part of our curriculum,” Dr. Grant said. “It’s part of teaching and learning to think about students’ well-being and teachers’ well-being.”

Another concern that Dr. Grant plans to address is enrollment concerns. There’s been a drop in population in Salt Lake City, and she said they may need to close some schools. However, Dr. Grant said she plans to gather information from the community and talk to the parents, and neighborhoods in order to make decisions on those things.

“My goal is to listen to them and to learn about their perspectives on schooling, what’s working well for our children what we ought to be doing better,” Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Grant said she looks forward to listening to the community and striving toward positive changes together. For more information, or to give feedback on the Salt Lake City School District, you can visit their website.

