Van totaled, band members in recovery after crash in SLC with 18-wheeler

By Megan Pickett,

1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A band touring in Salt Lake City collided with an 18-wheeler. Band members are still in recovery, and the van was completely totaled.

The Delaware-based band, Year of the Knife , performed at several downtown venues in Salt Lake City in June. They were continuing their tour, with the next stop in Colorado Springs, when they collided with the semi-truck on June 28.

The band consists of Brandon Watkins (guitar and bass), his wife Madi Watkins (singer), and twin brothers Andy Kisielewski (drummer), and Aaron Kisielewski (guitarist). According to a Go Fund Me page , all of the band members were injured in the incident, and several remain in the hospital.

Brandon’s parents provided the following update on the band members’ conditions as of July 6:

Andy has two broken ankles. He was released and is back home in Deleware with his mother. He has a donated scooter to get around.

Aaron had a broken femur, which has now been repaired but also has a lacerated carotid right artery. He is still in the hospital and miraculously managing.

Brandon was concussed and received multiple contusions. He was released a few days ago.

Madi sustained the most critical injuries out of the band members. She reportedly has many surgeries ahead of her, and they don’t know what the outcome will be. She will be staying in SLC for a long time.

According to Brandon’s parents on the Go Fund Me, on Thursday, July 6, Brandon, his parents, and David Kisielewski (Aaron and Andy’s father) went to the towing yard to assess the damages and retrieve band stuff.

“Yesterday was an emotional day here in Salt Lake City, UT,” Brandon’s dad wrote. “It was three grown men crying, and totally stunned that anyone could have survived such a crash.”

Their touring van was completely totaled, but they were able to retrieve everything else in the van, except Andy’s kick drum, which was destroyed.

“We ask that you please keep all of the children and families involved in your prayers,” Brandon’s dad wrote on Go Fund Me. You can also donate on GoFundMe to help with their medical bills.

