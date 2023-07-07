Open in App
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Exits with apparent shoulder injury

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marlins' Eli Villalobos: Outrighted to Double-A
Miami, FL2 days ago
Corbin Carroll injury update: Diamondbacks rookie exits game vs. Mets after awkward swing
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Yankees cameraman suffers orbital fracture after being hit by errant throw by Orioles' Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut was not amazing, but great origin stories rarely are
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
Mariners' George Kirby: Wins again Thursday
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Orioles' Chris Vallimont: Exits 40-man roster
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Bears' Justin Fields receives praise from team's new Pro Bowl LB: 'He makes guys around him better'
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Optioned to Toledo
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Drops 20 points in win
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
San Diego State not part of Big 12 expansion plans as Aztecs face uncertain future with Mountain West, Pac-12
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in lineup Thursday
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Fills in for Carroll
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Available in relief
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Will not return Friday
Portland, OR17 hours ago
No charges to be filed after Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears incident in Las Vegas hotel
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy