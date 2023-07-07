Open in App
What Now Atlanta

Experience City Living with a Suburban Feel in This Newly-Listed, North Buckhead Home

By Harry Norman, REALTORS®,

1 day ago

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of North Buckhead, this European-inspired, five-bedroom home is a must see for those seeking a luxury property within the Atlanta city limits. With its stunning brick and stone exterior and meticulously landscaped surroundings, this home offers a serene escape from the bustling city life.

This exceptional home’s main level features a gracious living and dining area, perfect for hosting and entertaining guests. Adjacent to the kitchen, a breathtaking two-story great room with vaulted ceilings creates a sense of grandeur and openness.

The recently renovated, gourmet chef’s kitchen is sure to immediately impress with its top-of-the-line appliances, elegant gold fixtures and finishes, custom cabinetry, and sleek countertops.

When it’s time to unwind and rejuvenate, retreat to the elegantly appointed owner’s suite, conveniently located on the main level, featuring tray ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of natural light. The walk-in shower room and soaking tub create a resort-style spa within your own home.

Upstairs, you’ll find four generously-sized secondary bedrooms, each with their own en suite bath. A media room offers a dedicated space for relaxation and entertainment, providing a cozy haven for movie nights or quiet reading sessions.

The entire home has undergone a thoughtful remodel, incorporating new hardwood floors, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, vaulted and coffered ceilings, and smart features such as thermostats, ceiling fans, and toilets.

Situated in the sought-after Park at Brookhaven subdivision, this home offers an ideal blend of tranquility and luxuriousness. The three-car garage provides ample space for vehicles, while the covered front porch and rear deck offer inviting outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy the private surroundings.

Listed by Cindy Park with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this property is located at 850 Camden Park Court, Atlanta, GA 30342 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlWTI_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i36sn_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh0yz_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opvoa_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qH7Y_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xbusg_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4eGZ_0nIhOqYd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xc6lY_0nIhOqYd00

