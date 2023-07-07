More Handi-Van riders denied pickup at home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Handi-Van riders have reached out to KHON2.com and said the company can no longer pick them up outside their home. Handi-Van said some roads are too narrow, and they don’t have enough small vehicles.

In tonight’s I-Team report, KHON2.com gets some answers on what solutions are in the works.

Kaimuki resident Bert Kato is blind and wheelchair bound. He’s been riding The Handi-Van since 2017, and a smaller vehicle would pull into his driveway to pick him up.

That is until 2021 when he was told he has to be picked up and dropped off at the corner. While it’s only a few houses down, for Kato, it’s too difficult and dangerous.

“If you’re blind and you’re a little bit off, your wheelchair goes off of that sidewalk. You’re going to tip over and fall down,” said Kato.

He was told that Handi-Van can pick him up at home if a smaller vehicle is available.

“But every time when I call and I ask, ‘can I be accommodated with a small vehicle’, they say, ‘no you have to wait on the corner’,” said Kato.

Kato has filed an appeal with the company twice, and both times it was denied. So, he hasn’t been able to take the Handi-Van for about two years.

Janice and Edward Fernandez of Wahiawa are in a similar predicament. She’s legally blind, and he’s wheelchair bound.

They’ve been told that if a smaller vehicle is not available, pick up is a block away. The head of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center is asking for help by filing a complaint with the Federal Transit Administration.

“If somebody is blind and literally cannot make themselves available to walk down or use a different vehicle, they ought to be able to think of a way to plan around his schedule,” said Louis Erteschik, executive director of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center.

Roger Morton, the director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services, said Handi-Van’s fleet of small vehicles has been decimated. But they just bought 10 SUVs that will be put in service in August 2023.

He said 14 Ford Transit Cargo Vans will also be added in about 10 months. With the SUVs added to the fleet, Morton said that may be enough to re-evaluate the policy and allow for pickup at home again.

The chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee also plans to hold a hearing next month with Department of Transportation Services officials to find solutions.

“At our hearing we’re gonna have a number of questions for DTS and Handi-Van itself to make sure that we’re getting to the bottom of it,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.

The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.