The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: The Entertainers pump out classic hits at Rockingham’s Plaza Jam

By William R. Toler,

1 day ago
A crowd fills Cole Plaza in Rockingham as The Entertainers perform the third installment of the Plaza Jam concert series. See more photos below. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — The Entertainers sweated through a two-hour set in the sweltering heat Thursday for the July installment of the Plaza Jam summer concert series.

The band, which has been performing for four decades, opened with “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” a song made famous by The Tams — who will play their 20th consecutive Plaza Jam in September.

The set list also included several originals, as well as other R&B, beach, rock, country and pop hits.

Some audience members got up to dance on the sides of the stage at various points throughout the concert. Two women even joined the band on stage during the bluegrass classic “Rocky Top.”

Toward the end of the show, the band invited all veterans in the audience to come in front of the stage, as AMVETS Post 316 member Johnny Patrick ran around the plaza with a U.S. flag. One of those was a Korean War vet in a wheelchair who was helped to his feet to wave at the crowd.

Gary Lowder — a former member of The Entertainers —and Smokin’ Hot performed the first concert of the series in May, followed by Chocolate Chip & Company making their second Plaza Jam appearance in June.

North Tower Band is scheduled to perform next month, and the Band of Oz will close out the season in October.

See more photos below.

