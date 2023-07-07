West Lyon advances in Iowa softball playoffs

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — The West Lyon Wildcat softball team defeated the Okoboji Pioneers 12-0 in three innings on Thursday to advance to the substate semifinals.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to RBI doubles by Jersey Hawf and Ella Langenhorst. Then, the Wildcats exploded for six runs on six hits in the second inning and scored four more in the third to end the game via the mercy rule.

West Lyon starting pitcher Madison DeJong pitched all three innings and did not surrender a hit. Evy Knoblock, Gianna Klarenbeek and Jersey Hawf each recorded three RBI.

The Wildcats will play Sioux Center in Larchwood on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.