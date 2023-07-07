Open in App
KCRG.com

Independence scores a pair of runs in the sixth to top Marion 2-1

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Cedar Rapids, IA13 hours ago
Lisa Bluder extends contract through 2029
Alburnett, IA20 hours ago
After a great round two, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
Iowa City, IA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court will be an “exciting challenge”
Cedar Rapids, IA14 hours ago
Muscatine woman charged with child endangerment
Muscatine, IA20 hours ago
Forward Ben Krikke On His Transfer To Iowa
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
UNI's Voelker claims U20 Pan American Greco-Roman title
Cedar Falls, IA18 hours ago
Dasonte Bowen Bulking Up for Year 2
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
North Linn, Central City advance in the 1A softball playoffs
Central City, IA2 days ago
City of McGregor says train is causing several issues
Iowa City, IA14 hours ago
21-year-old charged in North Liberty home invasion
Iowa City, IA20 hours ago
Caitlin Clark brings black and gold to the green of the John Deere Classic
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Marshalltown Police: Missing woman located
Marshalltown, IA1 day ago
Eastern Iowa girl holds lemonade stand for good cause
Cedar Rapids, IA18 hours ago
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
Cedar Rapids, IA19 hours ago
About 100 Iowa DOT officers join Iowa State Patrol as part of state reorganization
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Iowa native claims winning title in Barbecue Showdown
Oelwein, IA4 days ago
Woman Bit CF Police Officer
Cedar Falls, IA1 day ago
Extremely Rare Amphibian Spotted In Eastern Iowa [PHOTO]
Edgewood, IA1 day ago
Crash near Davenport, Eldridge leaves 1 person dead, 2 others injured
Eldridge, IA1 day ago
New affordable housing complex coming to Waterloo
Iowa City, IA20 hours ago
Crash causes roadblock on US 63 northbound near Waterloo
Waterloo, IA1 day ago
Complaints to police increase over holiday weekend
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
“We’re ready to have the riders feel small-town Iowa hospitality” - Smallest stop for RAGBRAI is making their final preparations
Toledo, IA1 day ago
2 killed in head-on crash in northeast Iowa, State Patrol says
Floyd, IA5 days ago
The Oldest House in Iowa Still Stands Strong After 196 Years
Dubuque, IA4 days ago
Dubuque brother and sister plead guilty to distributing hundreds of pounds of meth
Dubuque, IA1 day ago
Muscatine woman charged with child endangerment for alleged speeding while under the influence
Muscatine, IA1 day ago
Cedar Rapids house fire displaces residents
Cedar Rapids, IA21 hours ago
Fincel’s Farm in Dubuque begins selling sweet corn thanks to irrigation system
Dubuque, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy