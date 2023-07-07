Open in App
KWCH.com

Old Town Association President addresses safety concerns following mass shooting at club

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Wichita police arrest 19-year-old in Old Town club shooting
Wichita, KS15 hours ago
The attorney representing the owner of City Nightz shares new footage of possible shooter
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
Former Sterling library director claims board fired her to censor book decisions
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Propane explosion causes fire at S. Wichita shopping center
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita Police investigation ongoing after Emporia man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police make arrest in shooting death of Wichita teen
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police issue warning to unsanctioned, social media fight group
Hutchinson, KS17 hours ago
Another arrest made in Old Town shooting
Wichita, KS3 hours ago
Shooting suspect dead, victim critical
Wichita, KS2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Man recalls terrifying moment he stopped Wichita nightclub shooter
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Residents remember Taylor Swift at 2007 Rooks Co. Fair
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Explosive south Wichita fire launches propane tanks, injures one
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Sedgwick Co DA: Man arrested in City Nightz shooting ‘acted in self-defense’
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita Animal Shelter busy with lost pets, hopeful owners
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita police: Child safe, investigation reveals there was no abduction on S. Broadway
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Man arrested in City Nightz shooting will not be charged
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita initiative aims to end homelessness among veterans
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita woman injured in Kansas Turnpike crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Man burned in south Wichita grocery store explosion, fire
Wichita, KS1 day ago
4-year-old struck by stray bullet in south Wichita on July 4th
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wellington man charged in fatal shooting, victim identified
Wellington, KS1 day ago
Wichita man killed after crashing into tree
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Shooting suspect dies after chase ends in Bel Aire
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Animal shelter busy following Fourth of July celebrations across Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Homicide: 16-year-old Kan. boy found dead in car stopped on sidewalk
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita Woman Arrested in Connection Melvin Cooksey's Case
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita womn arrested for Georgia murder, arson
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Missing person case turns to murder arrest in Newton County, sheriff says
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Woman dies after KHP chases truck allegedly connected to Butler County shooting
El Dorado, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy