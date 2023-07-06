Ian Jackson leads all scorers in opening win at AAU event

North Carolina Tar Heels’ commit Ian Jackson is one of the top recruits in the 2024 class and is hoping to continue his rise when the rankings are all said and done.

This week, Jackson is playing for Wiz Kids on the adidas AAU circuit and helped his team to a win on Thursday. In the process, Jackson had a game-high 23 points as Wiz Kids beat One Time Legends 61-54. The win moved the Wiz Kids to the championship bracket round of 16 in the process.

Jackson was impressive in the win, coming off his appearance with Team USA in the U19 Men’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary :

For Jackson, he continues his hot play following a big junior year of high school basketball. He’s played very well on the AAU circuit so far and he could contend to be the top recruit overall in the 2024 class.

