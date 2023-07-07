Open in App
Kevin Durant is on Threads with his burner account: ‘Come find me’

By Belle Fraser,

1 day ago

Kevin Durant is working on his game –– social media one, that is –– this offseason.

After Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced the launch of their new app Threads on Wednesday, Durant posed a challenge for his Twitter followers.

“On threads with the burner. Come find me,” Durant wrote in the tweet on Thursday .

The 13-time All-Star has been known for interacting with fans, and critics, from burner accounts on Twitter and is taking his antics to a new platform.

Threads was created in tandem with Instagram as a text-based app that directly competes with Twitter.

Kevin Durant joined Threads on yet another one of his notable burner accounts.
AP
Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.
AP

“Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas,” Meta said in a blog post .

Under Elon Musk’s control, Twitter has faced some backlash over updates like paying for Twitter Blue and, most recently, limiting the amount of tweets users could see per day.

“The reason I set a ‘View Limit’ is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside,” Musk tweeted on Saturday . “I’m doing a good deed for the world here.”

Kevin Durant shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.
AP
Meta unveiled the new app that appears to mimic Twitter.
AP

Durant quickly hopped on the new app, along with the more than 10 million users who signed up within hours of its release, and has tasked his followers with finding his Threads identity.

The Phoenix Suns power forward has no shame in his burner game as it allows him to anonymously clap back at haters and converse with admirers.

“I still have burners that I use for sure,” Durant said in 2020, according to NBC Sports .

“I have a burner Twitter account still. When people use that burner thing against me they only thought I was on there just to talk s–t. I was really indulging in a lot of different communities on my burners.”

