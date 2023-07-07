Open in App
WFAA

Plano police arrest one of two armed suspects following robbery, chase

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fort Worth Como Shooting: Man shot while shielding daughter from gunfire
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Texas newborn abandoned by young parents at Plano business: police
Plano, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police officers shot 2 people dead while responding to a illegal fireworks call
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Man found fatally shot in Dallas alley; suspect(s) wanted
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
2 people arrested in connection with deadly Como mass shooting
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Dallas police find man shot in alley Thursday afternoon
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Man wanted in kidnapping of 7-year-old that triggered June AMBER Alert now in custody, DPD sources confirm
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Dallas detectives searching for man, woman who abandoned dog on Dowdy Ferry Road
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Police investigating why newborn baby was left at Plano store
Plano, TX21 hours ago
Dallas police need help identifying suspects wanted for abandoning dog on Dowdy Ferry Road
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Neighbor’s video shows two Texas suspects throwing firework into Jeep
Arlington, TX1 day ago
North Texas Fentanyl Dealer Convicted
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
VIDEO: Armed suspects shoot clerk after failing to enter back room of business, shoot out glass door to escape
Dallas, TX2 days ago
One dead, two suspects in custody after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in McKinney apartment complex shooting
Mckinney, TX2 days ago
Fatal accident involving pedestrian and 18-wheeler on I-30, police say
Royse City, TX23 hours ago
Dallas PD's new violent crime unit takes record-breaking number of guns, drugs off the streets
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas 7-year-old shot while sleeping in apartment dies
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Deputies lauded for murder arrest
Rowlett, TX1 day ago
One arrest after Thackerville dispensary break-in
Thackerville, OK1 day ago
Remains of Texas woman, 20, missing for 17 years identified: police
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
10-year-old boy shot in Denton mobile home park, suspect arrested on unrelated warrant, police say
Denton, TX3 days ago
Woman charged in Dallas Co. murder of former fiance's ex-girlfriend arrested in Miami
Rowlett, TX17 hours ago
Drivers survive rollover crash in Plano
Plano, TX1 day ago
Dallas marks seven years since five officers were killed in Downtown ambush shooting
Dallas, TX1 day ago
7 years later: Ceremony held in honor of 5 officers killed in Dallas Ambush
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
A Rowlett man was sentenced for killing the mother of his child. Now, his ex-fiancé is also charged with helping him.
Rowlett, TX24 minutes ago
Shooting On Village Fair Drive Leaves One Dead And Two Others Injured
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Fentanyl distributor tied with Carrollton 13-year-old's fatal overdose pleads guilty
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
Woman's body found in Grapevine Lake; trauma 'inconsistent with drowning,' police say
Grapevine, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy