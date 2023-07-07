Open in App
The Associated Press

US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach at a glance

1 day ago

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A look at the first round Thursday of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach:

LEADING: Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim at 68.

CHASING: Leona Maguire and amateur Aine Donegan were among six players at 69.

FLAILING: The top four players in the women’s world ranking combined to go 22-over par. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 79, by four shots her worst U.S. Women’s Open score.

LEAVING: Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West are playing in what likely will be their last U.S. Women’s Open. Wie West shot 79 and Sorenstam had an 80.

AMATEUR HOUR: Donegan was among three amateurs in the top 10 after one round. Benedetta Moresco and Amari Avery were at 70.

EAGLE LANDING: There were only two eagles on the first day. Bailey Tardy reached the par-5 sixth hole in two and made a 15-foot putt, and Donegan holed a wedge from 96 yards on the par-4 15th hole.

KEY STATISTIC: There were eight rounds in the 60s and 16 rounds in the 80s.

NOTEWORTHY: Italian amateur Benedetta Moresco had the only bogey-free round.

QUOTEWORTHY: “For such a big tournament to be played at such a big place, it’s difficult not to enjoy it out here.” — Irish amateur Aine Donegan.

TELEVISION (EDT): Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Peacock), 6-11 p.m. (USA Network).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

