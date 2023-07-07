Open in App
mynbc5.com

Altona continues to clean up from devastating floods, residents urged to report damage

By Benny Nazaj,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Altona, NY newsLocal Altona, NY
Flooding subsides, more likely Sunday night
Killington, VT18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local rotary club donates beach accessibility equipment to Plattsburgh City Beach
Plattsburgh, NY13 hours ago
Clogged drain repair forces evacuations in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
Flash flooding, strong wind possible Friday
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Drug use in downtown Burlington persisting, city shares how tourists and residents are being kept safe
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Burlington police investigating body found at park
Burlington, VT14 hours ago
3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after falling into water storage tank during summer camp
Cambridge, VT1 day ago
Police: Argument Over Volleyball Rules Turns Physical with Biting and Hitting
Saranac Lake, NY1 day ago
Water rescues and road closures in northern New York
Ellenburg, NY6 days ago
Reports of bear incidents in South Burlington up by more than 400% in 2023, officials say
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Strong to severe storms Friday
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Akwesasne police say body found near island in St-Lawrence River
Akwesasne, NY4 days ago
Man cited for leaving dog muzzled, tied in hot car in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise
Burlington, VT20 hours ago
Beloved North Country deli closes its doors
Saranac Lake, NY1 day ago
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Sweltering Thursday before strong storms Friday
Champlain, NY2 days ago
Michaels store evacuated in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh, NY5 days ago
Community mourns loss of former Lake Placid student
Saranac Lake, NY2 days ago
University of Vermont Medical Center to no longer allow bags in Emergency Room
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Burlington, VT3 days ago
Tractor-trailer takes a dip in Wilmington
Wilmington, NY3 days ago
Mayor's Cup Regatta to return to Plattsburgh this weekend
Plattsburgh, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy