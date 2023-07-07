Open in App
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mother fears for safety after apartment hit by two late-night shootings

By Tyler Cunnington,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105Xym_0nIhABJ800

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs mother told KRDO she's afraid for her life and the lives of her children after her apartment was reportedly hit by two shootings in less than 72 hours.

Christa Fuchs told KRDO she and her three kids were watching a movie together on Wednesday, June 28 when they were woken up to bullets flying into her apartment in the 2400 block of Astrozon Circle.

"We all started to doze off, and then you just all of a sudden you just hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," explained Fuchs.

Fuchs explained her apartment wasn't the only one hit - her neighbors also had bullets hit their units along with several vehicles parked in the area.

"I opened the door and then... I heard two more gunshots and that's when I, I just seen like white smoke in front of me."

That white smoke was actually drywall, as several rounds flew through her apartment - splintering cabinets and grazing part of her front window, leaving holes in the front portion of her unit.

"I just couldn't fathom what had just happened. And I was scared that they just went around the block to come back."

According to Fuchs, this was just the beginning.

She explained two days later on Friday, June 30, her apartment was hit again by an onslaught of bullets. Fuchs estimates roughly 20 to 30 rounds were fired during the second shooting.

That's when she decided it wasn't safe to stay in her apartment.

"I told my kids, I said, grab whatever is important to you. We're going camping. And that's pretty much where we've been ever since." explained the single mother.

With no money to stay anywhere else, 12-year-old Juellien, 11-year-old Lilyanna, and 8-year-old Konnir have been staying with their mother in a tent outdoors for five days. The family's first bath since the incident only coming Wednesday, July 5, thanks to friends of Fuch's mother.

"Just do whatever I can to make sure that my babies and I are safe."

Fuchs isn't alone either. She says other neighbors on her block have sought refuge with family or friends,  as they all share the same worry that more shots could come their way.

"The rest of the children that live in this neighborhood and the rest of the families don't deserve this."

KRDO confirmed with the Colorado Springs Police Department that officers did respond to the 2400 block of Astrozon Cr. on reports of shots fired.

CSPD said Friday's shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., damaging three units and several vehicles.

Fuchs said Calvary Worship Church was able to help her after the five days in a tent and checked her into a motel on July 6, giving them a place to stay for at least a week.

CSPD said this is still an open and active case.

If you'd like to help the Fuchs family during this time, you can donate to a GoFundMe posted by Christa, here .

The post Colorado Springs mother fears for safety after apartment hit by two late-night shootings appeared first on KRDO .

