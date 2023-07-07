Open in App
The Chronicle

RBI Comes Back, Holds On for Wild Win

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1uUQ_0nIhA7rT00

CASTLE ROCK — The Dog Days of Summer kept a short-staffed Rural Baseball Inc. group down, quiet, and mistake prone in the early innings of its evening against Lower Columbia Single-A on Thursday, but as the game wore on, the temperature rose, and it had nothing to do with the sun.

A couple of contentious calls by the umpires, a few volleys of chatter back and forth between the dugouts, and one misheard bit of coaching taken by the other team as criticism built up the tension on the field, and when it mattered most the Dirtbags rose to the occasion, coming back from a late deficit before ultimately holding on to win 9-8.

“Every one of these guys on this team will compete, and they’ll bring it every single day,” RBI coach J.C. Workman said. “That’s why they’re here. They’ve got the dog in them, they want to win.”

After dropping five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-6 lead, RBI immediately let LCBC set the table with a one-out hit batter, followed by a single. Hunter Gutenberger (Rainier, Ore.) threw a runner out at third on a pitch in the dirt, but two singles brought a pair of runs home and put the tying run on second.

A third single gave LCBC a chance, but Connor Darnell (Kalama) threw a strike from left field to get the would-be tying run out at the plate to end it.

“When we do the little things right, good things are going to happen,” Workman said.

RBI only was in the situation thanks to its big inning in the bottom of the sixth, which came with LCBC’s help.

After a single brought one run home, the Dirtbags loaded the bases for Dom Rowland (W.F. West), who drove two runs in on a single and just kept running as Lower Columbia threw the ball around in the outfield, letting four score on the little-league grand slam.

“We’ve got to have the same energy we had in the sixth and seventh innings all game long,” Workman said. “If we play like that, no one’s going to beat us.”

Rowland finished 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored. Toledo’s Gavin Frewing added a pair of hits of his own.

Frewing started the game on the mound and worked into the fourth inning before running into trouble. Tre Groninger (Oakville) got the Dirtbags out of the fourth — they’d get a run back to tie it at 4-4 come the end of the frame — before seeing the rest of the game out, maintaining a running dialogue with the opposing team and coaching staff just about the whole time.

RBI had no such drama or issue in the second game of the evening’s twin bill, run-ruling LCBC 10-0 in six innings. Keaton Thompson  threw a shortened shutout, allowing just one hit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rainier, WA newsLocal Rainier, WA
Mt. Rainier: July 7th Summit!
Rainier, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Luis Magana Reyna Takes Reins of Centralia Girls Soccer Program
Centralia, WA2 days ago
Here Are the Winners From the Summerfest Demolition Derby&nbsp;
Chehalis, WA1 day ago
Death Notices: July 7, 2023
Olympia, WA17 hours ago
Community Calendar: Toledo Cheese Days; Randle Lavender Festivities; Tenino 150th Jubilee; Tenino Farmers Market&nbsp;
Toledo, WA18 hours ago
Former Camas principal takes legal action
Camas, WA2 days ago
Firework Lit by Girl, 13, Starts Brush Fire in Centralia on July 5
Centralia, WA1 day ago
In Loving Memory of Stanley Taloff: 1924-2023
Winlock, WA3 days ago
Burnt Ridge Nursery in Onalaska Open for Summer Browsing, Classes
Onalaska, WA4 days ago
Brian Mittge Commentary: Meet the Resident Artist of the Willapa Hills Trail
Chehalis, WA17 hours ago
In Loving Memory of Lloyd Blankenship: 1930-2023&nbsp;
Packwood, WA17 hours ago
In Loving Memory of John Lee Raish&nbsp;
Centralia, WA2 days ago
Long Beach Sandsations Comes to Raymond, Artists Set to Sculpt Saturday and Sunday
Raymond, WA17 hours ago
Columbia Gorge fire burning uncontrolled; homes threatened
White Salmon, WA1 day ago
In Focus: Freedom and Fishing at Mineral Lake
Mineral, WA4 days ago
Girl Suffers Minor Injury After Fireworks Trigger Brush Fire in Thurston County
Tumwater, WA4 days ago
'Playing Indian': Napavine Festival's Princess Napawinah Draws Critique
Napavine, WA2 days ago
Titan Self Storage in Centralia Starts New Partnership With U-Haul
Centralia, WA17 hours ago
"My Country 'Tis Of Thee" Women's Luncheon Scheduled for July 10&nbsp;
Centralia, WA4 days ago
Red Flag Warning triggers fireworks bans
Tigard, OR3 days ago
United Way of Lewis County Hosting 18th Annual Power of the Purse Event on Aug. 1
Centralia, WA17 hours ago
60th Anniversary: Fred and Bettie Teitzel
Chehalis, WA17 hours ago
Pride Northwest gears up for youth drag show, Pride pageant
Portland, OR2 days ago
Egging, garbage throwing, Southwest Portland family plagued by constant vandalism
Portland, OR1 day ago
Red flag warning issued for Willamette Valley, greater Portland metro area
Portland, OR4 days ago
Three brave locals disarm and capture armed thief during a robbery in Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
Sirens: Laser Pointed at U.S. Army Helicopter; Man on Top of Train; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm; Animals in Hot Cars; Overdose
Centralia, WA17 hours ago
Fire destroys $500K Victorian home, sends firefighter to hospital in Kalama
Kalama, WA1 day ago
Commentary: The real impact of higher gas prices
Woodland, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy