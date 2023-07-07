Class ‘A’ State softball tournament begins Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class A state tournament begins Friday.

Seven teams from across the state are participating in the tournament, including two from Sioux Falls, and one each from Rapid City, Watertown, Yankton, Tea and Brookings.

The teams are split into two pools with pool play Friday. The double-elimination bracket portion commences Saturday with the championship game slated for Sunday at 12:30.

The entire tournament is being played at Sherman Park.

