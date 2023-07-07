Open in App
KELOLAND

Class ‘A’ State softball tournament begins Friday

By Ian Sacks,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2MVg_0nIh8kOc00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class A state tournament begins Friday.

Seven teams from across the state are participating in the tournament, including two from Sioux Falls, and one each from Rapid City, Watertown, Yankton, Tea and Brookings.

The teams are split into two pools with pool play Friday. The double-elimination bracket portion commences Saturday with the championship game slated for Sunday at 12:30.

The entire tournament is being played at Sherman Park.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
Livestream Game of Week slated for softball title game
Brookings, SD14 hours ago
Friday Scoreboard – July 7
Brookings, SD19 hours ago
Walker Duehr prepares for full season with Flames
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SportsZone Saturday: Walker Duehr prepares for next NHL season, Riley Rothschadl shines in Legion ball, fundraiser held at Spring Creek Country Club
Sioux Falls, SD3 hours ago
Aberdeen, Brandon Valley earn wins Wednesday
Aberdeen, SD2 days ago
Dell Rapids runs past Colton, wins 16th straight game
Dell Rapids, SD13 hours ago
Saturday Boredom Busters: July 8th
Brookings, SD20 hours ago
West Lyon advances in Iowa softball playoffs
Inwood, IA1 day ago
Grocery Stores Anchor South Dakota Communities
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Canaries overcome first inning deficit, defeat Dogs
Sioux Falls, SD13 hours ago
Vermillion defeats Hartford-Humboldt 2-1
Vermillion, SD1 day ago
Girl dies in tubing accident on Lake Madison
Madison, SD2 days ago
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Harrisburg, SD2 days ago
Johnston, Team USA advance to quarterfinals
Brookings, SD1 day ago
Sanford Sports, Brookings fall in Ringneck consolation
Brookings, SD5 days ago
Hot Shots reach Ringneck consolation semis, bow out
Hartford, SD5 days ago
West Lyon, Unity Christian advance in District playoffs
Inwood, IA2 days ago
Birds bats stymied by Kansas City
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Yankton Fury Red loses in Ringneck first round
Yankton, SD5 days ago
City councilor: Time to change Sioux Falls fireworks ordinance
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Langer, Singh, Toms commit to Sanford International
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Residents react to largest CIP plan in Sioux Falls history
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Rain chances tonight and tomorrow; Warmer early next week
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Remembering teen who lost her life tubing on Lake Madison
Harrisburg, SD1 day ago
Fiddles & Friends performs live at SDPB's Sioux Falls studio
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
More improvement plans for Falls Park
Sioux Falls, SD14 hours ago
12 Remarkable Spots In South Dakota For A Picture-Perfect Proposal
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Fury Gold Naidas wins 2023 Ringneck Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Kwik Star franchise expands to Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Yankton Fury Red dominates Osseo at Ringneck
Yankton, SD6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy