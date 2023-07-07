Albuquerque woman charged with murdering her husband on July 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A domestic dispute in southwest Albuquerque turned deadly on the Fourth of July with a woman now charged with murdering her husband. Family members told police that the problems between Erica Valdez and her husband Joel Valdez had been escalating over the past week. They said the couple each accused the other of having affairs. Man charged for June murder at the Copper Ridge Apartments in Albuquerque
On Tuesday, they said Erica opened fire at the couple's home near 98th and Dennis Chavez killing Joel. Erica Valdez was charged with murder among other charges. She was arrested Thursday afternoon.
