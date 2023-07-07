Open in App
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta upgrades 911 tech system in latest effort to speed up emergency calls

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
4 Dekalb County residents file suit over training center referendum
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Man shot in face on Boulevard in Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Operation heat wave targets high-crime areas in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Several vehicles damaged in DeKalb County fire
Decatur, GA1 day ago
2 people injured in separate Atlanta shootings, police say
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Man shot at Five Points MARTA train station
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Duluth Police link ATM bombing suspect to unidentified human remains case
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Forsyth Co. man paralyzed in snowboarding accident finds hope in sports
Alpharetta, GA21 hours ago
Crews battling apartment fire in Norcross
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Couple who took part in breakthrough Alzheimer’s study speaks to Atlanta News First
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Four units damaged in College Park apartment fire
College Park, GA1 day ago
Cobb County Water System: Sewage spill reported near Sewell Mill Creek
Marietta, GA1 hour ago
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fraud case
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Police release video of a man they say stole cell phones from T-Mobile
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Teenage girl found at bottom of DeKalb County hotel pool, officials say
Tucker, GA2 days ago
Items worth more than $2K stolen from Lawrenceville store, police say
Lawrenceville, GA5 hours ago
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police looking for men who broke into gaming machines
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Radio host threatens legal action in restaurant controversy
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Crews battling fire at College Park apartment complex
College Park, GA1 day ago
$3.5 M transferred to Atlanta affordable housing trust fund
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Daughter of Stockbridge Police Department staffer in need of kidney donor
Stockbridge, GA1 day ago
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Stone Mountain, GA20 hours ago
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police looking for man who robbed nail salon
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy