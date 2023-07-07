Staff at Brentwood restaurant working overtime to reunite owner with lost ashes

At Jefferson's in Brentwood, you'll see staff working hard.

But you could say friends Jamie Reed and Marissa Brittle are going the extra mile for their work.

"Four and a half to five years, one of our servers found it when he was pre-busing or while he was cleaning up a table," Reed said.

An heirloom piece they knew immediately probably meant a lot to one of their customers.

"Me and my roommate at the time noticed like exactly what it was so we decided to keep it and just hold on to it and hope that someone comes back for it," she said.

Throughout the years, they've kept it safe. In the past, they've posted on social media in hopes of getting the word out about the misplaced treasure but haven't had any luck. Now they worry they may be running out of time.

"Me and my roommate are moving to North Carolina in a couple months to take on a new job. And we just didn't want it to lose its protection here. So, I decided to just make one final post," she said.

The push to find the owner is also personal for Reed and Brittle, after recently experiencing a great loss too.

"So we were on the couch talking about someone that we lost close to us and talking about where his final resting place will go, and it just sort of clicked in my head that we've held on to this for so long, and we still haven't been able to locate who it belongs to," Reed said.

Reed said she knows what it's like to grieve someone close to you, which is why before she leaves, she's doing everything she can to make sure the angel pendant finds its way home.

"I would be super happy if I ever lost something like that. I'd be super grateful to, you know, come back if someone went through this trouble to find it. One like that and make sure we reunite it," she said.

Reed says the urn necklace will be turned in to the Brentwood Police Department if the owner isn't found before she moves away.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.