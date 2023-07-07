Activist Protest Inside Lancaster Grocery Store Where LA County Deputy Slammed Woman To The Ground

Protesters were inside the Lancaster grocery store on Wednesday where a black woman was slammed to the ground by a LA county deputy.

After the video made rounds on social media an activist group invited protesters to the grocery store to demand that the deputies who were seen on the video using excessive force be fired from their jobs. Activist Jesse Smith, spoke to the public and addressed the viral incident saying, “we are tired of white deputies beating black people down as if we have no rights. We heard the press conference from sheriff Luna it was a disgrace it was disheartening and it was disappointing. How in the world can you be objective when you have a recording video showing exactly the brutality that was done by these sheriffs against this black woman.” He said.

The woman who recorded the viral incident also spoke to the public and shared her thoughts on the situation. “He grabbed her by her neck and he slammed her to the ground and the video that is being filmed from the car I was on my knees in the passenger seat and just couldn’t believe my eyes I was just so upset.”

As we previously reported, an investigation is now underway after footage shows a LA county deputy slamming a woman to the ground after she tried to record the arrest of a man outside a grocery store in Lancaster.

According to ABC7 LA, the incident took place on June 24th. The outlet reported, that the man and woman was allegedly shoplifting inside the grocery store. While the woman was filming the mans arrest she yelled at officers telling them not to touch her and then she was suddenly slammed on the ground. The man who was being arrested then yelled ‘Don’t slam her down like that’ and said that the woman has cancer.

After the woman was slammed another person yelled out trying to get the officer to stop. “I was disheartened. That could’ve been my grandmother, my aunt, my sister. As you see, the lady in the video was just simply recording her husband’s interaction with the deputies and they came over and attacked her. I would say attack – he grabbed her by her neck and slung her down,” said Raycine Ector.

The department has responded to the viral incident with a statement saying: “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into this incident. While the Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects Department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable. In the interest of transparency with our community, the Sheriff’s Department is releasing body-worn camera video from the incident.”

