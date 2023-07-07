Open in App
KELOLAND

Vermillion defeats Hartford-Humboldt 2-1

By Ian Sacks,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTCMN_0nIh5Yvp00

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KEL0) — The Vermillion Post 1 pulled off a 2-1 win over Hartford-Humboldt in Humboldt Thursday evening.

With the game tied at 1 in the top of the fifth, Vermillion’s Mikey Roob scored as Hartford-Humboldt catcher Duece Sherard threw the ball away.

Post 1 improved to 7-9 on the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy