Vermillion defeats Hartford-Humboldt 2-1

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KEL0) — The Vermillion Post 1 pulled off a 2-1 win over Hartford-Humboldt in Humboldt Thursday evening.

With the game tied at 1 in the top of the fifth, Vermillion’s Mikey Roob scored as Hartford-Humboldt catcher Duece Sherard threw the ball away.

Post 1 improved to 7-9 on the year.

