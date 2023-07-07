Open in App
State officials talk about Chronic Wasting Disease and how it affects Florida’s deer population

By Courtney Fegley,

1 day ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Florida.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, the first reported case was found in a road-killed deer in Holmes County last month.

“It started out west,” said FWC Hunting and Game Management Director George Warthen. “It’s newly detected in Florida, so we’re the 31st state to detect this disease.”

FWC investigating Chronic Wasting Disease in Holmes Co. deer

This is the only confirmed case of CWD in Florida so far, but FWC officials aren’t taking this lightly. They’re working with scientists, hunters, and the community in order to test deer for the disease.

“Samples have been collected in Florida since 2002,” said Warthen. “We do routine sampling and that’s how we found this index case. We primarily do that through hunters, through deer that are taken through deer depredation permits, and through farmers. It really is an effort working through the community and we’ll continue to do that.”

There’s no cure or vaccine for CWD. This could have a negative long-term impact on Florida’s deer population.

Hunters can help keep Chronic Wasting Disease from Florida deer

“If you look at populations of Western states, we are seeing declines,” said FWC Wildlife Veterinarian Marc Cunningham. “We are seeing higher mortality in some of those states.”

According to officials, CWD is not transmissible to humans, but they strongly recommend against consuming infected game.

“While it’s not known to be infectious to people, we strongly caution against eating C-W-D-positive venison,” said Cunningham.

The FWC encourages people to call the CWD hotline at (866) 293-9282 if they come across an infected deer. For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, visit the FWC website .

