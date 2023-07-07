Chance of afternoon showers and storms for the Hudson Valley Friday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says scattered showers and storms are possible for the late Friday afternoon to evening in the Hudson Valley.

WHAT'S NEW: Temperatures will continue to feel into the 90s heading into Friday, with a threat of showers and storms developing by the evening hours.

WHAT'S NEXT: The heat backs down a touch heading into the weekend, but the humidity will linger. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday but that chance is higher by the end of Sunday with a storm system approaching. Any rain the region gets is needed, as the entire Hudson Valley is in a Abnormally Dry drought level and central to southern Westchester is in a Moderate Drought level.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Warm and muggy with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers and storms are possible for the late afternoon to evening hours. Feels-like temperatures will be in the low-90s. High in the mid- to upper-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain or passing thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SUNDAY -- WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly to mostly cloudy with a storm chance in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper-70s to low -80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with a storm chance developing in the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low- to mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.