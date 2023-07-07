Open in App
News 12

Chance of afternoon showers and storms for the Hudson Valley Friday

By News 12 Staff,

1 day ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says scattered showers and storms are possible for the late Friday afternoon to evening in the Hudson Valley.

WHAT'S NEW: Temperatures will continue to feel into the 90s heading into Friday, with a threat of showers and storms developing by the evening hours.

WHAT'S NEXT: The heat backs down a touch heading into the weekend, but the humidity will linger. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday but that chance is higher by the end of Sunday with a storm system approaching. Any rain the region gets is needed, as the entire Hudson Valley is in a Abnormally Dry drought level and central to southern Westchester is in a Moderate Drought level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HifnU_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vo9he_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352Vtr_0nIh4RiX00

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Warm and muggy with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid-60s to low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4193Kb_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEFP9_0nIh4RiX00

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers and storms are possible for the late afternoon to evening hours. Feels-like temperatures will be in the low-90s. High in the mid- to upper-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWNFG_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yviKy_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4tAk_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWGKP_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNplh_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLCVL_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xub3_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhX97_0nIh4RiX00

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain or passing thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cG8DF_0nIh4RiX00

SUNDAY -- WEATHER TO WATCH: Partly to mostly cloudy with a storm chance in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper-70s to low -80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds with a storm chance developing in the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows in the mid- to upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low- to mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUI2W_0nIh4RiX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWena_0nIh4RiX00

