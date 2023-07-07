Braves are the closest thing to All-Stars at all positions

If you want to know what a team with an All-Star at every position would look like, then you may want to turn your attention to the Atlanta Braves, if you have not already been paying attention. On Thursday, 92-9 The Game’s John Fricke spoke with Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, about this current Braves’ roster and where they fit in the history of Braves baseball.

Reflecting on his early days in Atlanta, Bradley talks with Fricke, an Atlanta native, about remembering how bad the Braves as well as the Falcons played for seemingly like a decade.

“I went like 14 consecutive Falcons’, Braves’ seasons before either of them had a winning record and then the Braves got really good and stayed really good pretty much,” Bradley tells Fricke. As their conversation continued, Bradley reminds listeners that since 1991, the Braves have won 20 division titles and that “many of those years they were either the best or right there among the best teams in baseball,”. Yet, despite all the great teams the Braves have rolled out over the past 30 years, Bradley admits that he’s not sure that offensively the Braves have had a better team then what they have now.

“This hitting, I mean, it’s pretty good and sometime you think, ‘what would a team if it had an All-Star at every position,’ well, this team’s not far from that,” Bradley shared with Fricke. Click link above to hear the statement from Bradley in its entirety: