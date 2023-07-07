Open in App
FOX31 Denver

Wheat Ridge veteran reunited with man who saved him from Clear Creek

By Evan Kruegel,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmD2j_0nIh3FTg00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge man is thankful to be alive after falling into Clear Creek west of Golden on Tuesday.

Jim Collins shared the ordeal with FOX31’s Evan Kruegel Wednesday, hoping for a chance to say thank you to two boaters who pulled him from the creek.

“I am so thankful and so lucky,” Collins said. “These guys are real heroes, and I hope we get to find out who they are.”

It didn’t take long for FOX31 viewers to identify one of the men, Garrett Downs.

Veteran searching for heroes who pulled him from Clear Creek

Downs routinely kayaks down Clear Creek and said he and a friend were nearly finished with their Fourth of July run when they happened to see Collins fall in.

“My friend was maybe 100 yards in front of me, and I see this big splash just off of his bow,” Downs said. “Within a second or two, I realized someone was in trouble.”

Downs said he raced downstream and helped his friend corral Collins and push him to shore.

He routinely films his kayaking adventures on a helmet camera and happened to be rolling on the entire rescue.

Wednesday, the two were able to meet up at a park in Lakewood.

“I wanted to make sure these guys got their dues for being heroes,” Collins told Downs. “Whether you want to be or not, that’s what you were that day.”T

The two are planning to get ice cream in the coming weeks. Naturally, Collins said he’ll be treating.

“If there’s ever anything I can do, you have my number,” Collins told Downs.

