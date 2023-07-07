‘Time is of the essence’: Kern County Animal Services urges owners to look for their lost pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the aftermath of one of the biggest, and loudest, celebrations in the U.S. — the Fourth of July.

As many pets make their way back home after the fireworks scared them away , Kern County Animal Services says it has been one of their busiest weeks in the year.

“We have processed about 19 dogs returned to their owners since Saturday,” said Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen. “We processed somewhere around 40 or 50 adoptions. I think we’ve euthanized about 20, 25 dogs in that time.”

Although the shelter saw smaller numbers last year, it still urges owners to seek their pets as soon as possible. As the high amount of stray intakes continue, one family is still looking for a very special member of the family.

“Hoping that somebody picked them up, maybe turned him into one of the shelters,” said Richard Macia. “I’m not going to give up.”

Gangster is an emotional support dog for his son Krystofer Macias, who beat cancer late last year.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Nick Cullen says this is a reminder for owners to spay and neuter their dogs. He says it is the best way to fight the high numbers at the shelters.

The Kern County shelter reminds owners they can also look at the website PawBoost for their lost pet or to share if they found one.

You can also visit the county and city shelter anytime to look for your lost pet in their kennels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.